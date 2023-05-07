The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).

The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 26.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 23.5 -125 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -115 17.4 Aaron Gordon 14.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 10.5 -120 11.5

