The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 up next.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 50.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.

The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 47-8.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nuggets are better offensively, averaging 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.

At home Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than it is on the road (115.3).

At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than away (27.9).

Nuggets Injuries