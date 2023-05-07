Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .455 with two doubles and three walks.
- Grichuk is batting .444 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit four times (66.7%).
- He has not homered in his six games this season.
- Grichuk has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|4 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
