Ryan Feltner gets the nod on the mound for the Colorado Rockies looking to take down Brett Baty and the New York Mets on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Mets have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 11, or 40.7%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado is 3-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 14 of its 34 chances.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 6-12 6-7 7-14 8-15 5-6

