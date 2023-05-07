How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Lucchesi is set to start for the New York Mets on Sunday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.
Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 27 home runs as a team.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored 139 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan Feltner (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.
- He has one quality starts in six chances this season.
- Feltner will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
