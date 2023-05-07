Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (17-17) will square off with Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (13-21) at Citi Field on Sunday, May 7. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +170 moneyline odds. The over/under for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Joey Lucchesi - NYM (1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs Ryan Feltner - COL (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 3-3 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Mets played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those contests.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +170 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

