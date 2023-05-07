Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is hitting .209 with eight doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- In 57.6% of his 33 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (30.3%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.8%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Lucchesi (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
