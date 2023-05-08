C.J. Cron and his .349 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .235.

In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (seven of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

