Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 104th in the league in slugging.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 25.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 12.9% of his games.

He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings