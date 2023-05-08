After batting .306 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .387 and a team-best slugging percentage of .467 this season.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 61st in slugging.

Bryant has recorded a hit in 24 of 32 games this season (75.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 10 games this year (31.3%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings