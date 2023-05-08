Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .306 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Mets.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has an OPS of .854, fueled by an OBP of .387 and a team-best slugging percentage of .467 this season.
- Among the qualified batters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 61st in slugging.
- Bryant has recorded a hit in 24 of 32 games this season (75.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 10 games this year (31.3%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|18
|11 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (72.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
