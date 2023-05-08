Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates will see Kyle Freeland on the hill for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+145). An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -175 +145 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 7-11 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 15 of its 35 games with a total.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-9 7-12 7-7 7-14 8-15 6-6

