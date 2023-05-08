How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana will take on the Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar on Monday at 6:35 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at PNC Park.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 24th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.
- Fueled by 104 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.
- Colorado has scored 152 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .321 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Colorado has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.93) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.436 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while allowing three hits.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
