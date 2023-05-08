When the Pittsburgh Pirates (20-15) and Colorado Rockies (14-21) meet in the series opener at PNC Park on Monday, May 8, Mitch Keller will get the call for the Pirates, while the Rockies will send Kyle Freeland to the mound. The game will start at 6:35 PM ET.

The Rockies are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Pirates (-175). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (3-1, 3.32 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (3-3, 3.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies and Pirates game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+145), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Kris Bryant hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Pirates have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Pittsburgh, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Pirates played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Pittsburgh combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those games.

The Rockies have a mark of 7-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+200) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.