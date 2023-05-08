On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has nine doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .210.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 20 of 34 games this season (58.8%), with at least two hits on four occasions (11.8%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (11.8%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (29.4%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 13 times this season (38.2%), including one multi-run game.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 18 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (55.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings