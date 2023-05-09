Today's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Tampa Bay Rays playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable!

The Cleveland Guardians (16-19) play host to the Detroit Tigers (16-18)

The Tigers will take to the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI)

José Ramírez (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 19 RBI) DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -205 +172 7.5

The Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) face the Colorado Rockies (14-22)

The Rockies will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.298 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.298 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.306 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

PIT Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -170 +144 9

Watch live MLB games on all your devices!

The Baltimore Orioles (22-13) host the Tampa Bay Rays (29-7)

The Rays will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 28 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.325 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)

TB Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -135 +116 8

The Cincinnati Reds (14-20) play the New York Mets (17-18)

The Mets will take to the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.306 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

Jonathan India (.306 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.235 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

NYM Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -193 +163 10

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Philadelphia Phillies (16-19) face the Toronto Blue Jays (21-14)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)

Nicholas Castellanos (.304 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.318 AVG, 7 HR, 21 RBI)

PHI Moneyline TOR Moneyline Total -137 +116 9

The New York Yankees (19-17) take on the Oakland Athletics (8-28)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.250 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 10 HR, 26 RBI)

NYY Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -264 +218 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (24-11) face the Boston Red Sox (21-15)

The Red Sox will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.250 AVG, 11 HR, 34 RBI)

ATL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -186 +158 9.5

The Minnesota Twins (19-16) host the San Diego Padres (18-17)

The Padres will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.239 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.239 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.283 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)

MIN Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -115 -105 9

The Chicago Cubs (17-18) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

Cody Bellinger (.298 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.312 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

CHC Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -130 +110 7.5

The Kansas City Royals (10-26) play the Chicago White Sox (12-24)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI)

Vinnie Pasquantino (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 17 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.262 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

CHW Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -150 +128 9

The Milwaukee Brewers (20-15) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (21-15)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.236 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Willy Adames (.236 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -120 +101 9.5

The Los Angeles Angels (20-16) play the Houston Astros (17-18)

The Astros will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.270 AVG, 6 HR, 24 RBI)

LAA Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) play the Miami Marlins (17-19)

The Marlins will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.289 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.289 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.414 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

ARI Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -115 -104 9

The Seattle Mariners (17-18) face the Texas Rangers (21-13)

The Rangers will hit the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.264 AVG, 2 HR, 16 RBI)

Ty France (.264 AVG, 2 HR, 16 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.292 AVG, 5 HR, 28 RBI)

SEA Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -165 +140 7.5

The San Francisco Giants (15-19) play the Washington Nationals (15-20)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.344 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.344 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI) WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.277 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

SF Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -244 +200 8.5

