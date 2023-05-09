When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Phoenix Suns (45-37) play at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Devin Booker will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Suns knocked off the Nuggets, 129-124, on Sunday. Booker poured in a team-high 36 points for the Suns, and Jokic had 53 for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 53 4 11 0 1 2 Jamal Murray 28 5 7 1 0 1 Michael Porter Jr. 11 10 4 1 1 2

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon posts 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 27.7 11.8 8.3 0.8 0.5 1.7 Jamal Murray 24 4.8 6.1 0.9 0.3 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 13 7 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.3 Bruce Brown 11.7 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.3 0.4 Aaron Gordon 12.6 5.5 1.4 0.7 0.4 0.9

