In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns square off.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • In games Denver shoots better than 46.6% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 11th.
  • The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up (111.6).
  • Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (112.2).
  • Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (115.3).
  • In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.