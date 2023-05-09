Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Nikola Jokic, Deandre Ayton and others in the Denver Nuggets-Phoenix Suns matchup at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-110) 13.5 (-139) 9.5 (+110) 1.5 (+145)
  • Jokic's 24.5 points per game average is 6.0 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Jokic has averaged 1.7 less rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).
  • Jokic has averaged 0.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-115) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-133) 2.5 (-139)
  • The 25.5-point over/under set for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 5.5 higher than his scoring average on the season.
  • He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet on Tuesday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (-105) 6.5 (+120) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (-128)
  • Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 1.8 points more than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).
  • Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (1.5).
  • Gordon averages 0.9 made three-pointers, 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
12.5 (-111) 8.5 (-105) 0.5 (-182)
  • The 12.5-point over/under set for Ayton on Tuesday is 5.5 lower than his scoring average of 18.
  • Ayton has collected 10 boards per game, 1.5 more than his over/under for Tuesday's game.
  • Ayton's assist average -- 1.7 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Nuggets vs. Suns player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (-125) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (+115) 2.5 (-139)
  • Devin Booker's 27.8 points per game average is 3.7 less than Tuesday's over/under.
  • Booker has averaged 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (5.5).
  • Booker has averaged 5.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (8.5).
  • Booker has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.