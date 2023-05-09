How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take the field against the Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon at PNC Park on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 152 (4.2 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.434 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Connor Seabold to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|L 1-0
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|W 13-6
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-0
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Luis Ortiz
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Bailey Falter
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Taijuan Walker
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
