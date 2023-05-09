Bryan Reynolds will lead the charge for the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-15) on Tuesday, May 9, when they battle Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies (14-22) at PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are -165 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+140). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Ortiz - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.30 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies and Pirates matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+140), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rockies bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Kris Bryant get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Pirates have won eight out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Pirates have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, which they won both.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Pittsburgh has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Pirates went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 7-14 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.