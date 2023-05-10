C.J. Cron and his .364 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (73 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while batting .236.

Cron has gotten a hit in 20 of 32 games this season (62.5%), with more than one hit on six occasions (18.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Cron has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 40.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (47.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (15.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (21.1%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings