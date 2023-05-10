Ezequiel Tovar -- with a slugging percentage of .622 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar is batting .229 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Tovar has an RBI in 12 of 34 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In 15 games this year (44.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 18
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (44.4%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (16.7%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (38.9%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 3.91 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 35 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Pirates will send Hill (3-3) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
