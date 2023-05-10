The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .487 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .220 with five doubles, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (28.1%), Profar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 12 games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 17 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings