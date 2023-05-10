On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.306 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Pirates.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

  • Bryant has an OPS of .856, fueled by an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .465. All three of those stats are best among Colorado hitters this season.
  • He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.
  • Bryant has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 34 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (14.7%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Bryant has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 13 of 34 games (38.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 20
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (75.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (40.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (40.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Pirates have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.91).
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (35 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 65th in WHIP (1.460), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
