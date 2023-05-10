Kris Bryant and Bryan Reynolds are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at PNC Park on Wednesday (at 12:35 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bryant Stats

Bryant has five doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 13 RBI (40 total hits).

He's slashing .310/.390/.465 on the season.

Bryant will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has eight doubles, three home runs, 16 walks and 13 RBI (33 total hits).

He's slashing .268/.370/.407 so far this year.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a double, two walks and four RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Pirates May. 9 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 at Pirates May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 at Mets May. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 4 2-for-5 0 0 2 2

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Hill Stats

The Pirates' Rich Hill (3-3) will make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Hill has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 43-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.460 WHIP ranks 65th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays May. 5 5.1 8 4 4 5 2 at Nationals Apr. 29 6.1 8 3 2 5 0 vs. Reds Apr. 22 5.0 6 1 1 7 3 at Rockies Apr. 17 6.0 6 1 1 7 2 vs. Astros Apr. 12 6.0 5 2 2 0 2

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.333/.519 on the season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has collected 31 hits with 11 doubles, two home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.338/.390 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 7 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

