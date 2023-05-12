The Colorado Rockies versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Friday at 8:40 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Ezequiel Tovar and J.T. Realmuto.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (32).

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .254 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Colorado is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (166 total).

The Rockies are 19th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.71).

The Rockies average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.422).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Austin Gomber (3-4) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Gomber is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this game.

Gomber will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft

