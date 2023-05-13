Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies will see Ryan Feltner on the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 32 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 113 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .391 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 15th-most runs in the majors this season with 169 (4.3 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.1) in the majors this season.

Colorado has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.408 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Feltner (2-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts this season, Feltner has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Mets W 13-6 Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates L 2-0 Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Antonio Senzatela Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Jon Gray

