Ranger Suarez will toe the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19) on Saturday, May 13 against the Colorado Rockies (16-23), who will counter with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The favored Phillies have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +130. An 11.5-run over/under is set in the contest.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Suarez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-2, 5.08 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have won 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Phillies have a 5-5 record (winning 50% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 45.2%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 10 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+130) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

