Player prop bet options for Nicholas Castellanos and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Kris Bryant Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bryant Stats

Kris Bryant has recorded 42 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 13 runs.

He's slashed .307/.383/.453 on the year.

Bryant Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Phillies May. 12 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 at Pirates May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Mets May. 7 2-for-5 1 1 3 5

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 46 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .313/.361/.510 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Red Sox May. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Red Sox May. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 38 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.342/.407 on the season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 9 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

