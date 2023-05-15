Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (43-25).
- Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 55 times, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.
- Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up one more goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle and its opponents failed to combine to go over the total in any of the Kraken's past 10 contests.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
