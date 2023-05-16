Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 1
In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets will be eyeing a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-230
|+195
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6)
|222.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-240
|+200
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender a combined 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-120
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-135
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
