Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis are two players to watch on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) play the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets defeated the Suns on Thursday, 125-100. Their high scorer was Jokic with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 12 3 1 0 Jamal Murray 26 4 4 4 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 5 3 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 10.1 1.1 0.8 1.9 Jamal Murray 26.1 4.9 6.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14.1 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13.1 6.2 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 12 3.9 2.2 1.4 0.3 0.5

