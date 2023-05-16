How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 up next.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 112.2 points per contest.
- Denver is giving up 109.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Nuggets have performed better when playing at home this season, averaging 12.4 treys per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
