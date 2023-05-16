The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday (tip at 8:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and others in this contest.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-125) 13.5 (-105) 9.5 (-128) 1.5 (+180)

Jokic has averaged 24.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 3.0 points less than Tuesday's points prop total.

Jokic has collected 11.8 rebounds per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (13.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 0.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-118) 4.5 (-128) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (-139)

The 24.5-point prop bet for Jamal Murray on Tuesday is 4.5 higher than his season scoring average (20).

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Murray's assists average -- 6.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Tuesday's over/under.

He drains 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-115) 6.5 (+120) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (-125)

The 16.3 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 2.8 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Gordon's rebounding average of 6.6 is lower than his over/under on Tuesday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- three -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Gordon's 0.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-110) 12.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133) 0.5 (+270)

Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.4 more than Tuesday's prop total.

Davis' rebounding average -- 12.5 -- equals his over/under on Tuesday.

Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Davis has knocked down 0.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 8.5 (-143) 5.5 (-111) 2.5 (+125)

The 28.9 points LeBron James has scored per game this season is 3.4 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (25.5).

James has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (8.3) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (8.5).

James has averaged 6.8 assists per game this year, 1.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (5.5).

James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

