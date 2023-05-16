How to Watch the Rockies vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies are 25th in MLB action with 36 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Colorado ranks 17th in MLB, slugging .399.
- The Rockies are 12th in the majors with a .255 batting average.
- Colorado has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (186 total runs).
- The Rockies' .316 on-base percentage is 18th in MLB.
- The Rockies strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado has a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies average baseball's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.425).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Chase Anderson makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 35-year-old right-hander has pitched in relief two times this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-3
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
|5/12/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-3
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Taijuan Walker
|5/13/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-4
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Ranger Suárez
|5/14/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-0
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Aaron Nola
|5/15/2023
|Reds
|W 9-8
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Hunter Greene
|5/16/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Brandon Williamson
|5/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Martín Pérez
|5/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Jon Gray
|5/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Andrew Heaney
|5/22/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
