Rockies vs. Reds Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 16
Brenton Doyle leads the Colorado Rockies (18-24) into a contest with the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) a game after homering twice in a 9-8 victory over the Reds. It starts at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rockies will send Chase Anderson to the mound, while Brandon Williamson will get the nod for the Reds.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Reds Player Props
|Rockies vs Reds Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Reds
|Rockies vs Reds Odds
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson
- Anderson gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.
- The 35-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen twice already this campaign, but will make his first start.
- He has pitched to a .00 ERA this season with 3.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across two games.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson
- Williamson starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.