In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets record only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, putting up 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 115.3.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than away from home (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in road games (36.7%).

