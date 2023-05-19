How to Watch the Mercury vs. Sparks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Sparks will open their 2023 campaign with a matchup against the Phoenix Mercury on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Mercury vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Key Stats for Mercury vs. Sparks
- Phoenix put up 5.5 fewer points per game last year (81.1) than Los Angeles gave up (86.6).
- When they scored more than 86.6 points last season, the Mercury went 7-6.
- Phoenix's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than Los Angeles allowed to its opponents (46.7%).
- Last season, the Mercury had a 6-2 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.7% from the field.
- Phoenix shot 32.9% from three-point distance last season. That's 4.8 percentage points lower than Los Angeles allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (37.7%).
- The Mercury went 5-2 in games when the team hit more than 37.7% of their three-point shots.
- Los Angeles and Phoenix rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 30.4 and 31.2 boards per game last season, respectively.
