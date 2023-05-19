Rockies vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field.
The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rangers (-225). A 9-run total has been set in the matchup.
Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rangers
|-225
|+180
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.
- The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have won in 16, or 47.1%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has been at least a +180 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in all of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 18 of its 43 games with a total this season.
- In three games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 2-1-0 against the spread.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-12
|9-13
|10-7
|9-18
|12-17
|7-8
