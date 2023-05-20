The Texas Rangers (27-17) are looking for continued power from a batter on a hot streak against the Colorado Rockies (19-26) on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field. Adolis Garcia is currently on a three-game homer streak.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jon Gray (3-1, 3.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.16 ERA).

Rockies vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (3-1, 3.15 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-4, 3.16 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-4) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.

Freeland is seeking his third quality start in a row.

Freeland will aim to pitch five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray (3-1) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.15, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.117 in eight games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gray has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 31-year-old's 3.15 ERA ranks 24th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 68th.

