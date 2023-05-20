From May 18-21, Talor Gooch will hit the course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York to play in the 2023 PGA Championship. It's a par-70 that spans 7,394 yards, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Gooch at the PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Talor Gooch Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Gooch has finished better than par seven times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Gooch has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Gooch has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Gooch has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 29 -1 284 0 4 0 0 $413,689

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Gooch's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 32nd.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Gooch finished 20th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Oak Hill Country Club will play at 7,394 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,300.

Oak Hill Country Club has had an average tournament score of +3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Gooch has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,324 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of +1. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +3.

Gooch's Last Time Out

Gooch shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Masters Tournament ranked in the 45th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Gooch was better than 44% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.60.

Gooch carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Gooch carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.5).

Gooch's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Masters Tournament were more than the field average of 3.5.

At that last tournament, Gooch's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.4).

Gooch ended the Masters Tournament outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Masters Tournament, Gooch carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.3).

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Gooch Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

