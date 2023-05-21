The Phoenix Mercury will begin their 2023 campaign with a contest against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The game has no line set.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN and ESPN+

Mercury vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 86 Mercury 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mercury vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 165.8

Mercury vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Phoenix's record against the spread last season was 7-15-0.

Of Phoenix's 22 games last year, nine went over the total.

Mercury Performance Insights

The Mercury were seventh in the WNBA in points scored (81.1 per game) and ninth in points conceded (84.1) last year.

Phoenix was the second-worst squad in the WNBA in rebounds per game (31.2) and worst in rebounds allowed (37.2) last year.

The Mercury were fifth in the league in turnovers per game (13.3) and fifth in turnovers forced (14.2) last season.

Last year the Mercury were fourth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (8.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Last year, the Mercury were ninth in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.7%).

Last season, Phoenix took 40.1% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.7% of Phoenix's baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.3% were 2-pointers.

