MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, May 21
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to take the mound on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Dean Kremer toeing the rubber for the Orioles, and Kevin Gausman getting the nod for the Blue Jays.
Read on to find the probable starters for every game on the schedule for May 21.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Yankees at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (0-0) to the mound as they play the Reds, who will look to Hunter Greene (0-3) when the teams face off Sunday.
|NYY: Severino
|CIN: Greene
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (43 IP)
|-
|ERA
|4.60
|-
|K/9
|12.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Reds
- NYY Odds to Win: -155
- CIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Reds
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (6-1) to the hill as they play the Phillies, who will hand the ball to Taijuan Walker (3-2) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|CHC: Steele
|PHI: Walker
|9 (55.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (41.1 IP)
|2.44
|ERA
|6.53
|7.6
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -120
- CHC Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Phillies
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send George Kirby (5-2) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will counter with Jared Shuster (0-2) when the teams meet Sunday.
|SEA: Kirby
|ATL: Shuster
|8 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (13.2 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|7.24
|7.2
|K/9
|5.3
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -115
- SEA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (4-3) to the mound as they play the Pirates, who will give the start to Roansy Contreras (3-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|ARI: Kelly
|PIT: Contreras
|9 (52.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (45 IP)
|3.27
|ERA
|4.40
|9.5
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Pirates
- ARI Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Joey Wentz (1-3) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray (3-5) when the teams play on Sunday.
|DET: Wentz
|WSH: Gray
|8 (36.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (52.2 IP)
|6.38
|ERA
|2.73
|7.4
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kremer (5-1) to the mound as they face the Blue Jays, who will look to Gausman (2-3) when the teams face off Sunday.
|BAL: Kremer
|TOR: Gausman
|9 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (55 IP)
|4.94
|ERA
|3.27
|6.8
|K/9
|12.6
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -200
- BAL Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (4-3) to the bump as they face the Rays, who will counter with Jalen Beeks (1-2) when the teams face off Sunday.
|MIL: Peralta
|TB: Beeks
|8 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (23 IP)
|3.72
|ERA
|4.70
|9.8
|K/9
|7.4
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -140
- MIL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-1) to the hill as they take on the Mets, who will give the start to Max Scherzer (3-2) for the matchup between the teams on Sunday.
|CLE: Bibee
|NYM: Scherzer
|4 (22.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (27.2 IP)
|3.22
|ERA
|4.88
|8.9
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Carlos Hernandez (0-1) to the bump as they face the White Sox, who will counter with Lance Lynn (2-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|KC: Hernandez
|CHW: Lynn
|19 (22 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.1 IP)
|4.09
|ERA
|6.66
|11.5
|K/9
|10.7
Vegas Odds for Royals at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Royals at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send James Kaprielian (0-3) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Framber Valdez (3-4) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|OAK: Kaprielian
|HOU: Valdez
|7 (23 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (57 IP)
|10.17
|ERA
|2.84
|9.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -350
- OAK Odds to Win: +280
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (6-3) to the hill as they play the Cardinals, who will counter with Jack Flaherty (3-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|STL: Flaherty
|9 (53.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (46.1 IP)
|2.52
|ERA
|5.24
|10.6
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Cardinals
- LAD Odds to Win: -150
- STL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rockies at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Connor Seabold (1-0) to the hill as they face the Rangers, who will give the start to Andrew Heaney (2-3) when the clubs play Sunday.
|COL: Seabold
|TEX: Heaney
|10 (28 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (42 IP)
|5.14
|ERA
|4.71
|6.4
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -210
- COL Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Rangers
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (3-2) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will give the start to Alex Wood (0-0) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|MIA: Luzardo
|SF: Wood
|9 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (15.2 IP)
|3.16
|ERA
|2.87
|9.6
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -135
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (2-2) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (5-1) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|MIN: Lopez
|LAA: Ohtani
|9 (54 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (53 IP)
|4.00
|ERA
|3.23
|11.0
|K/9
|12.1
Vegas Odds for Twins at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -155
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Twins at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (2-5) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Michael Wacha (4-1) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|BOS: Kluber
|SD: Wacha
|8 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (44.1 IP)
|6.41
|ERA
|4.06
|7.6
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -155
- BOS Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSD (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-2) to the mound as they play the Mets, who will give the start to Justin Verlander (1-2) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|CLE: Bieber
|NYM: Verlander
|9 (56.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (17 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|4.76
|6.9
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -160
- CLE Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
