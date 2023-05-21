Rockies vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will look to find success against Connor Seabold when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Rockies have +170 odds to win. The contest's over/under is listed at 9 runs.
Rockies vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 2:35 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Rangers
|-210
|+170
|9
|-115
|-105
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rockies' past 10 matchups.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (44.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Colorado has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 19 of its 45 games with a total.
- The Rockies have an against the spread mark of 2-1-0 in three games with a line this season.
Rockies Splits
|10-12
|9-15
|10-8
|9-19
|12-18
|7-9
