The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 20, Murray put up 37 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 119-108 win against the Lakers.

Below, we look at Murray's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.0 28.9 Rebounds 5.5 3.9 5.5 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 37.5 30.1 40.4 PR 31.5 23.9 34.4 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Jamal Murray's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.0 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.6 threes per game, or 17.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per contest.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 25.7 assists per game.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/20/2023 42 37 7 6 5 0 2 5/18/2023 43 37 10 5 6 0 4 5/16/2023 37 31 5 5 4 1 3 1/9/2023 36 34 7 4 5 0 2 12/16/2022 36 23 5 6 2 0 1 10/30/2022 32 21 4 5 3 0 0 10/26/2022 28 13 4 6 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Murray or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.