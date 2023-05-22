Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokic and others in the Los Angeles Lakers-Denver Nuggets matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 13.5 (-111) 9.5 (-133) 1.5 (+145)

The 26.5-point prop total for Jokic on Monday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

Jokic averages 1.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 13.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Monday.

Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 3.5 (-115)

The 20 points Jamal Murray has scored per game this season is 6.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (26.5).

Murray has averaged 1.6 fewer rebounds per game (3.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (5.5).

Murray's season-long assist average -- 6.2 per game -- is 0.7 higher than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-133) 5.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (-118)

Aaron Gordon's 16.3 points per game are 4.8 higher than Monday's prop total.

He averages 1.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 5.5.

Gordon averages three assists, 0.5 more than Monday's prop bet (2.5).

He makes 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-105) 13.5 (-120) 2.5 (-149) 0.5 (+150)

Davis' 25.9 points per game average is 0.6 less than Monday's over/under.

Davis has averaged 1.0 fewer rebound per game (12.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (13.5).

Davis' year-long assist average -- 2.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Davis has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-115) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 3.5 (-115)

Monday's points prop for LeBron James is 24.5. That is 4.4 less than his season average.

He collects 8.3 rebounds per game, 1.2 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

James has collected 6.8 assists per game, 1.7 less than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

