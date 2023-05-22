The Miami Marlins (24-23) visit the Colorado Rockies (19-28) to start a four-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Monday. The Marlins are coming off a series defeat to the Giants, and the Rockies a series loss to the Rangers.

The Marlins will give the nod to Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (3-3, 5.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) gets the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.

In three games this season, he has compiled a .00 ERA and averages 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .094 against him.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will hand the ball to Cabrera (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with an ERA of 5.13, a 1.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.587.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Cabrera has made five starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 4.5 frames when he pitches.

