After hitting .267 with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

Moustakas is batting .239 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Moustakas has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In 10 games this season (37.0%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 .222 AVG .269 .333 OBP .323 .444 SLG .346 4 XBH 2 1 HR 0 6 RBI 3 7/5 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 14 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings