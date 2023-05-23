On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Eury Perez. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .344.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in 87.5% of his 16 games this season, with more than one hit in 43.8% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has had an RBI in five games this year.

In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 8 GP 8 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings