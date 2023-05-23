The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, May 23, with puck drop at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-0.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have gone 5-2-3 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals this season (2.7 per game), 11th in the NHL.

With 267 goals (3.3 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that time.

